Tallangatta and district league president Jarrod Stephenson predicts the grand final crowd could surpass 10,000 at Sandy Creek on Saturday.
While the league regularly attracts crowds of 7000 plus for its biggest match of the season, Stephenson felt the stars have aligned to crack five figures.
Stephenson cited the forecast of a perfect 23 degrees plus nine out of 12 clubs contesting finals should ensure a massive crowd.
"I wouldn't be surprised at all if we got more than 10,000 people through the gate on Saturday," Stephenson said.
"The weather is going to be perfect.
"You have got a good representation of clubs playing finals with the exception of Wahgunyah, Wodonga Saints and Beechworth.
"Both Kiewa-Sandy Creek and Chiltern clash in the senior grand final and both those two club's have got big supporter bases.
"Yackandandah and Chiltern are in the reserves and Yack has also got a big following.
"Apart from the club supporters, a nice day at Sandy Creek always attracts a couple of thousand people who just want to get out and watch a game of footy.
"So you just get the feeling that five figures is realistic.
"I hope it happens because it would be an awesome atmosphere and an unbelievable experience for all the players who are lucky enough to be playing in a grand final."
The grand final will also have minimal competition from surrounding leagues.
The Ovens and King league will also stage its grand final in Wangaratta.
The Hume league preliminary finals will be held at Walbundrie.
The O&M preliminary final is not until Sunday and there is also no competition from the AFL with its Saturday semi-final not commencing until 7.40pm.
Mitta United and Tallangatta are the two catering clubs for the grand final.
