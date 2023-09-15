THOUSANDS of workers are needed throughout NSW to work on the upcoming referendum.
With the referendum confirmed for Saturday, October 14, the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) is seeking temporary staff across a range of roles over different times.
During the referendum period, the AEC will become one of the nation's largest employers with 100,000 roles spanning a single day through to several weeks of work before, on and after voting day.
People are needed across the country to help deliver the referendum but particularly in parts of NSW where historically it has been hard to recruit workers.
AEC state manager Rebecca Main, who oversees the operations in NSW, said now that the referendum date had been confirmed, she hoped people would get involved to help deliver the first referendum in 24 years.
"This is a chance for people to earn some extra money, help deliver the vote for the community and be a part of the first referendum this century," she said.
"There are a few specific areas where we urgently need people to register their interest to work.
"If we can't recruit people locally, we're hoping people from neighbouring towns may consider travelling a short distance to help give all NSW communities the opportunity to vote locally."
"Our large regional area of NSW has polling positions available in most regional areas, including Broken Hill, Wilcannia, Bourke, Dubbo, Moree Plains, Lithgow, Mudgee, Orange, Bathurst, Eden Monaro and Albury."
Ms Main said they were also looking for staff who have an eye for detail to not only work on voting day but help with counting the votes in our regional and metro voting centres across NSW.
"No previous election work experience is necessary and full training is provided," Ms Main said.
"You do need to be able to take an impartial and neutral approach to your work.
"In keeping with the AEC's commitment to integrity, it's absolutely essential that people working on the referendum are able to remain impartial on the issue."
For more details and to register interest visit the AEC website.
