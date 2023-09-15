The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

North Albury man gets full-time jail as was on parole when he did latest crimes

By Albury Court
September 16 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A squatter was free on parole when he drove a stolen utility then later fled police by jumping out a window in the North Albury house.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.