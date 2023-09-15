A squatter was free on parole when he drove a stolen utility then later fled police by jumping out a window in the North Albury house.
Being on conditional liberty and having a history of offending, all linked to illicit drug addiction issues, has resulted in Christopher John Farrell being jailed.
Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin said she was not satisfied the community "would be better served" by him completing the sentence in the community under an intensive corrections order.
She jailed Farrell for nine months, setting a non-parole period of five months that will have him eligible for release on December 18.
Farrell, 28, pleaded guilty, via a video link to Junee jail, to trespass and receiving stolen property charges.
The court was told Farrell had been the unlawful occupier of the Department of Housing property in Orton Place since it became vacant two weeks before his offending.
The owner of the stolen vehicle, a green 2004 Ford Falcon, had driven to his worksite in Fallon Street, North Albury, on July 19 about 5am.
He parked the ute then left the keys, with an attached gym membership tag, in the driver's footwell. The man got out of the vehicle and went to work.
Police said an unknown person entered the yard and stole the ute between 5.50am and 7am.
The victim contacted police, then posted an appeal for information - including photographs - on social media.
About 1pm that day, a man was seen concealing the ute in the backyard of the Orton Place residence.
It was Farrell, who covered the ute with bed sheets before entering the house through the back door.
Police went to the property an hour later and knocked on the back door, just as Farrell opened the front door.
Farrell saw police, slammed the door shut and then fled out a bedroom window and scaled a metal fence, lacerating his right palm.
He then tried to jump another fence, but was taken to the ground by police and later treated at Albury hospital.
When police entered the house they found property of Farrell's, including a Gucci bag and cigarettes, and the keys and owner's manual for the ute.
Ms McLaughlin noted that Farrell had been in custody since that day.
"The aggravating factor clearly is that he was on parole at the time of the offence," she said.
