The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

The Scots School Albury Pipe Band receives hero's welcome at Albury's QEII Square

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated September 15 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The sound of bagpipes and the rhythmic echo of drums filled the air at QEII Square on Friday, September 15, as Albury's world championship pipe band performed a medley of tunes from their recent Scottish tour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.