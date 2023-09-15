The sound of bagpipes and the rhythmic echo of drums filled the air at QEII Square on Friday, September 15, as Albury's world championship pipe band performed a medley of tunes from their recent Scottish tour.
The Scots School Albury Pipe Band presented the city's deputy mayor Steve Bowen with a replica of their world championship trophy before thanking the community for its support.
Academic supervisor for the tour, Matt Patching, said the band was the first Australian school pipe band to win in all their categories.
"No one dared to hope that they might be successful in the world championships - they had a tattoo performance to focus on - and these players were nothing if not disciplined," he said.
"But when Scots was named world champion in our category, grade 4B, there was not a dry eye in the team."
Pipe band co-ordinator Scott Nicolson said they couldn't have done it without the support of the people of Albury and Wodonga.
"Everyone who supported us with donations, came to our fundraising concert, followed us on social media and sent us well wishes throughout our Scotland campaign, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you," he said.
