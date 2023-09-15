Chiltern coach Brad Hibberson says Kiewa-Sandy Creek 'fully deserve' the favourites tag ahead of the grand final at Sandy Creek on Saturday.
Of the coaches, only Brayden Carey and Chris Willis give the Swans a hope of claiming back-to-back flags.
All the remaining coaches are predicting a Hawks victory ranging between seven and 30 points.
"The coaches' tips don't surprise me at all and the Hawks fully deserve to go in favourites," Hibberson said.
"They have only lost one game for the year."
The one game the Hawks did lose was to the reigning premier during their most recent encounter in round 17.
The Swans were also missing star veterans Scott Meyer and Mark Doolan on that occasion to add further merit to the nine point victory.
Hibberson said his charges who are in the midst of an eight-match winning streak won't lack any confidence against the Hawks.
"We are confident in our ability and I'm fortunate to have a strong playing group," he said.
"We know our brand stacks up against the best sides in the competition, now we just have to execute it one more time.
"We have got a couple of big inclusions in Scottie and Dools from the last time we played them.
"But we are also mindful that Di Mizio (Jack) wasn't playing for the opposition, so he is a big inclusion as well."
The Hawks could also take a calculated gamble and include Jack Andrew who hasn't played since round 14 with a fractured elbow.
Hibberson, a Chiltern junior, who replaced coach Luke Brookes at the helm this season, is one win away of realising his ambition of delivering his home club a flag.
"I guess winning a flag is always special but to coach your home club to the ultimate success would mean a lot to me," Hibberson said.
"My motivation to coach was to give something back to the club and the locals who supported me growing up.
"So if we can get the job done, it would be huge for the club, it's not about me, it's what I can do for the club."
History says winning the grand final from the elimination final is difficult but not impossible.
Barnawartha was the most recent club to achieve the feat in 2013 under coach Mark Sarau.
The Swans have enjoyed confidence boosting victories against Barnawartha, Beechworth and Yackandandah throughout the finals series so far.
Hibberson said the Swans had emerged unscathed on the injury front and boasted plenty of depth with the reserves also targetting back-to-back flags.
"We have been fortunate not to cop any injuries and I think the playing group is feeling good considering how the finals series has unfolded so far," Hibberson said.
"That's all you can hope for when you come from the elimination final, that you get to the grand final and your list is still healthy.
"We now have one last hurdle to jump but as you would expect, it's the biggest when you come up against a side like Kiewa who has played in six of the last eight grand finals."
While Hibberson has been agonising over his match-ups all week, he pinpointed big Hawk Connor Newnham as the one that has given him the biggest headache.
"It's hard to pick one but if I had to choose it would be Connor Newnham, that is the main match-up we put the most work into," he said.
"Obviously their midfield depth is also unrivalled so you have to put a lot of work into that as well.
"But what makes Kiewa such a powerful side is their overall depth and not just any one individual.
"They have got numerous players who can bob-up and kick goals, so we need every one of our players to perform their role.
"But Connor is simply a match-winner and has got that X-factor to cause the most damage."
ZACK PLEMING
(WODONGA SAINTS)
Kiewa-Sandy Creek by 20 points
The Hawks have been the best team all year, so it's hard to tip against that. Chiltern missing Lappin will hurt.
BOG: Jack Haugen (KSC)
BRAYDEN CAREY
(BEECHWORTH)
Chiltern by four points
The Swans have timed their run perfectly and will head into the decider chock-full of confidence. Eight straight wins including beating the Hawks less than a month ago on their home deck with Kyle Cooper the X-factor for the reigning premier.
BOG: Kyle Cooper (Chiltern)
DUANE MALONEY
(RUTHERGLEN)
Kiewa-Sandy Creek by 26 points
The Hawks are the team everyone has been chasing all season and with the week off and at full-strength will be too good for the Swans.
BOG: Josh Hicks (KSC)
DARREN HOLMES
(YACKANDANDAH)
Kiewa-Sandy Creek by 8 to 16 points
The Hawks simply have too many mature, fresh and team focussed players. The Swans will be up for the fight but the minor premier will wear their opponents down in the final quarter.
BOG: Josh Hicks
DAN CLEARY
(THURGOONA)
Kiewa-Sandy Creek by 30-points
Fin Lappin is a massive out for the Swans if their appeal fails and the structure of their back six. The Hawks have class across every line and a lot of weapons. The minor premier have shown all year that they are a class above.
BOG: Nathan Vogel
TIM KENNEDY
(TALLANGATTA)
Kiewa-Sandy Creek by seven points
The Hawks have been the most consistent team all year and will be very hard to stop.
BOG: Cal Turner
LUKE HODGKIN
(MITTA UNITED)
Kiewa-Sandy Creek by 14-points
Will be a tight game before the old boy Jake Hicks bobs up with two late snags and gets the minor premier home.
BOG: Josh Hicks
CHRIS WILLIS
(WAHGUNYAH)
Chiltern by one point
The Hawks are the form team of the competition as it's always hard to go unbeaten in a season. But I think the chance to claim back-to-back flags may be enough to get the Swans over the line.
BOG: Kyle Cooper
KADE BUTTERS
(BARNAWARTHA)
Kiewa-Sandy Creek by 15-points
It's impossible to tip against the Hawks. They have only lost one match all season and just seem to have a slight edge on the rest of the competition and have gone to another level after the disappointment of finishing runner-up last year.
BOG: Josh Hicks
BRENT GODDE
(BORDER MAIL)
Kiewa-Sandy Creek by 18-points
History says it's almost impossible to win four straight finals, especially when you have a powerhouse like the Hawks waiting for you at the final hurdle after the benefit of a week off. And how can you tip against a side that has only lost one match all season... you can't.
BOG: Josh Hicks
