Not only can you have your cake and eat it too, you'll get a piping bag full of culinary tricks and a few hours of fun.
In the spirit of paint and sip, a Stanley pastry chef has launched her take on the concept with a cake and sip enterprise.
The cake and sip sessions will teach those who take part how to cut, stack and decorate their own cake, all while enjoying a mocktail.
Mrs Percy said she had been baking since she was a little girl and so it was very much her "happy place".
"You take your mind off everything else and you're just baking," she said.
Mrs Percy said Finn and Fletch was about creating celebration cakes and custom sugar cookies from home.
"I thought it would be a fun idea to take on the paint and sip and do a cake and sip," she said.
"It's just giving people the knowledge for making cakes. They can do it from home with the stuff that they have at home."
Mrs Percy said she had experience teaching apprentices at the Beechworth Bakery and that was so much fun she wanted to do it again with her cake and sip.
"You think of birthdays and celebrations and they can do that with their friends, having fun, decorating a cake," she said.
"They get to take it home and show everyone at home and say 'oh, look what I made, look what I learned'.
"It just brings joy to people. It's something different, something fun."
The cake and sip was launched on Sunday, September 10, to much acclaim.
"It went really well, everyone seemed to have a really good time," she said.
"And I got messages after saying how much fun everyone had and that they'd love to do another one."
Mrs Percy said she hoped to extend the concept in future to hens' parties or baby showers, where participants would be able to decorate a cake to suit their theme.
"I set the table and they have everything that they need to decorate a cake," she said.
"And then it's from my guidance, so I'll teach them from filling the cake to icing it, masking it, all that, and then the decoration, so they get to learn all the piping skills and icing a cake and smoothing it out."
The cost is $150 per person and that covers the cake people take home, as well as Mrs Percy's instruction, vintage rose tea or coffee to enjoy on the day, a mocktail and a scones.
Mrs Percy said participants got use of all the equipment required, such as a turntable and piping bags, and two cake layers.
"It's a perfect bonding exercise, you can do it with people you love."
