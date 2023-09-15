Mylah Kennedy never imagined she'd be playing in an Ovens and Murray League A-grade final this season.
But the 14-year-old took it all in her stride when she received the call up from coach Laura Irvine at half-time during the Pigeons recent semi-final clash against the Panthers.
It marked Mylah's second A-grade game after making her debut last season as a 13-year-old.
"I was a bit nervous, but I knew there were people around me who would help me, so I just had to play my role," the young goal attack said.
"Without Bridget Cassar and Laura Irvine I wouldn't have the opportunity to play A-grade. They've helped me a lot and I'm very grateful."
Older sister Tilly was also right there to lend her support, with Mylah finishing the game with 11 goals.
"Working on the line together was pretty special, especially in an A-grade final," Tilly said.
"For a 14-year-old, to come on and play the way she did after not playing an A-grade game all season, I was very proud.
"She puts in a lot of work.
"It was a very special day for our family and for us to play together."
Mylah then teamed up with eldest sister Maddie in goals for B-grade, with the pair helping the Pigeons to a grand final berth.
The Kennedy sisters hope to one day all be running around in A-grade together.
"That's definitely the goal," Tilly said.
"Mads has been playing some great netball recently, so hopefully that happens one day."
Yarrawonga will now face Wodonga Raiders in the A-grade preliminary final this weekend, with a victory for the Pigeons set to keep the door open on becoming back-to-back premiers.
"We're very excited," Tilly said.
"Raiders are a young and fit side and they've been up and about.
"We've trained really well this week and we're expecting it to be a great game."
