Scott Bartel is hoping it can be another September to remember.
The Kiewa-Sandy Creek assistant coach already boasts an enviable grand final record and has won four flags from eight grand final appearances.
Bartel played in the Hawks' most four recent flag triumphs in 2008-11-14-18 and losing deciders in 2007-15-17 and against Chiltern last year.
The loyal Hawk has played 220 plus matches for his beloved brown and gold and believes the league powerhouse has got the side to avenge last year's grand final loss against the Swans.
Bartel felt the addition of Jack Haugen and Mitch Paton over the off-season had made the Hawks a more formidable team.
"We only had a couple of changes from last season but I feel we are that bit beefier in the guts," Bartel said.
"Obviously with Jack Haugen returning, it's been massive for us and he recently won the best and fairest which was no surprise.
"Big Mitchie has given us another strong marking target and a bit more flexibility in that he can also spend time in the ruck as well.
"He moves really well for a big bloke and has been playing some outstanding footy, especially over the last month."
The Hawks have had the perfect preparation after finishing minor premiers and took the direct route into the grand final after spanking Yackandandah by 50 points in the second semi-final.
In contrast the Swans have had to string together three tough finals wins to progress to the biggest match of the season from the elimination final.
"We feel we have had the perfect grand final preparation for our playing group," Bartel said.
"I think there are seven or eight blokes now who are 30 plus.
"So for us older blokes, it's always nice to be going into a grand final nice and fresh.
"I'm not too sure about the younger blokes, they probably would prefer to keep playing.
"But being a bit older, I'm raring to go after having the first week of finals off and again last weekend."
Bartel said the Hawks wouldn't have any excuses if they couldn't win their first flag since 2018 on Saturday.
"No doubt we are favourites to get the job done," he said.
"We have only lost one match all season and the opposition is fronting up for their fourth consecutive final.
"But in saying that, the Swans are battle hardened and I don't think they have any injuries so they will be ready to go on Saturday."
Both sides have similar game-styles and rely on their run and spread to hurt the opposition.
Bartel felt the match would be won at the stoppages.
"Our chances hinge on our ability to win the contested ball," he said.
"Both sides spread really well, so whoever gets their hands on the ball first will go a long way to winning."
The grand final will be coach Jack Neil's final match after two years at the helm.
Bartel said the playing group would love nothing more than to send the popular mentor out on the ultimate high.
"Jack has been massive for the group and didn't arrive at the club with a lot of fanfare," he said.
"But he has gotten the group into a second grand final in a row and I feel we have improved a lot as a team since his arrival.
"I think he would also say that he has improved a lot as a coach as well, so it's been a win-win situation for the club.
"It would be special if he could finish with the ultimate success."
