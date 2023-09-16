Tortoise has time to dodge those potholes

It sounds like a heck of a lot of money because $2.8 billion is just that.
Such a colossal amount of cash isn't small change in anyone's books, so when a government - this one being in Victoria - announces such funding it's easy to be impressed. But that quickly turns to depressed when you invariably get let down by how long it's going to take to trickle out to where it's so sorely needed.
For North East residents suffering from the reality of pothole-riddled roads, compliments of our wettest spring rainfall on record a couple of years ago, the money promises little.
And that's because it's $2.8 billion spread out over 10 years, spread out across the whole of regional Victoria for crucial maintenance and renewal works.
When it's brought back to a yearly spend, then divided up amongst competing areas, it's not a heck of a lot at all.
The most pertinent point is the work needs to be done now, for every day that a pothole isn't fixed is another day where a serious risk is posed to motorists. It's the same in NSW.
North East residents cannot just jump on a tram or train when they go about their daily business; they have to get in the car or ute or truck and negotiate the plethora of potholes looming around every corner.
Local government has for many years been telling the story of drastic road funding shortfalls on rural networks; now that story is even more serious.
And concerned residents were right to feel just a touch sceptical when a parliamentary inquiry was announced into the condition of pothole-riddled roads in the North East.
After all, they live with this reality every day. It doesn't need the expense and delays inherent in such an approach. It needs action. But action, it seems fairly clear, is not a word of any use or relevance in describing the reaction by government to this issue.
It's why residents have, as a way of agitating for a solution, have taken to using spray paint cans to get their message across.
When it takes a month for one pothole to be repaired you can understand their fury and frustration, though of course government MPs will never get to read this graffiti on their daily commute on perfectly sealed city roads.
