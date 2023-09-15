Chiltern co-captain Ben Mason believes the Swan can defy history and become the first side to claim the flag from the elimination final in more than a decade.
Barnawartha was the most recent side to win four consecutive finals when they won the flag in 2013 under coach Mark Sarau.
Mason felt the Swans were peaking at the right time of the season and it's hard to argue with the reigning premier rattling off eight consecutive wins.
"We got struck with a few injuries earlier in the year but the past two months we have been close to full-strength most weeks and proven what we are capable of," Mason said.
"I think most sides who try to win the flag from the elimination final come unstuck when a few injuries hit.
"But fortunately we have escaped relatively unscathed on the injury front throughout the finals series so far.
"Winning finals also helps build the confidence that your game-style stands up when the blowtorch is applied at Sandy Creek.
"I think the hardest part is getting to a grand final and then history says anything is possible.
"Obviously Kiewa will start favourites and have only lost one match all season.
"They play an unbelievable brand of football and are a tough opponent.
"I think it will just come down to who can execute and perform closest to their best on the day that will win."
Mason played his junior football at Wodonga Raiders before progressing to play both seniors and reserves at Birallee Park.
He will face some of his former teammates who have since joined the Hawks in Connor Newnham, Jack Haugen and
The 25-year-old made his senior debut under coach Darryn Creswell in 2017 and played 30 senior matches before crossing to Chiltern in 2021.
He was co-captain of the Swans last year alongside Jayden Vandermeer and played a key role in the club winning its first flag in the Tallangatta league under coach Luke Brookes.
Mason rotated through the midfield last season but has played predominantly across half-back this season where he feels the most comfortable.
After the grand final was played in atrocious conditions last season, this year should prove to be a real spectacle between two faced paced sides on the pristine Sandy Creek surface.
"We both play a similar style and we need to stick out our structures and rely on our quick ball movement," Mason said.
"Both sides have got plenty of runners with leg speed and it could come down to the side who settles first because there will be plenty of nerves early no doubt.
"Hopefully that is us but we will need all 21-players to perform to get the job done."
League president Jarrod Stephenson is predicting the crowd could swell to more than 10,000 with perfect weather forecast and nine out of 12 clubs playing in the grand final.
"It would be an awesome atmosphere if we could get that many people and it's meant to be cracking weather," he said.
"Probably not so much for playing but good for spectators.
"Obviously it was tough conditions last year.
"But we will just try to control what we can control and hopefully we are good enough to get the win on the weekend."
