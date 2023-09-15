Chiltern's appeal against a three week suspension handed down to young defender Fin Lappin has been dismissed, ruling him out of Saturday's grand final.
The appeal was heard via a zoom meeting at 3.30pm on Friday with Lappin represented by player advocate Mark Deegan.
Deegan's defence centred around whether the rough conduct charge was more of a football act rather than a careless marking attempt.
However, after a lengthy deliberation by the appeals board, they felt the rough conduct charge should remain and the appeal was dismissed.
Chiltern football manager Jarrod O'Neill felt the club put forward a strong case but accepted the appeals board decision.
"The point of law was argued whether it was a football act versus rough conduct and the appeals board after a long deliberation decided that the rough conduct charge should stand," O'Neill said.
"We put forward a strong case and were not successful in having the charge overturned and Fin will see out this three match suspension.
"Our club, coaching staff and players have been steadfast in their approach for the football grand finals ahead of them on Saturday.
"We can't wait to get out to the MCG of the bush on what will be a cracker of a day."
The cost to lodge an appeal was $6000.
Lappin is held in such high regard at the club and in the Chiltern community that the club was prepared to go to any length to clear his name.
He will miss the grand final against Kiewa-Sandy Creek and the opening two rounds of next season.
Lappin's suspension paves the way for the return of tough nut Bodie Hibberson who has missed the past two matches with a hamstring strain.
The Hawks will start favourites in the biggest match of the season but the Swans were the only side to beat the league powerhouse during the season.
