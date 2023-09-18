The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Pool emission concerns valid, but electric not the answer

By Letters to the Editor
September 18 2023 - 10:30am
Ducks may need to share the lanes at Albury Swim Centre with swimmers over winter after Albury Council agreed to extending the pool season. File picture
Pool emissions a valid concern

The concerns raised by Councillor Edwards over the carbon emissions from heating Albury pool through winter are valid enough, but her suggested replacement of the current gas heating system with electric heat pumps is not.

