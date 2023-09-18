YOUR SAY: Pool emission concerns valid, but electric not the answer

The supply of energy to the grid from solar is at a minimum when the demand for heating will be greatest, making it inevitable that coal or gas must be used to meet that demand. Given the low efficiency of power plants and transmission losses, emissions would actually be much greater following such an electric conversion.
On a more general note it must be said that the use of renewable energy for domestic heating and cooking is expensive and inefficient, and with current RE production will simply mean that 'green energy' is diverted from electricity uses like refrigeration, electronics and lighting - that clearly can't run on gas.
If Albury wants to limit emissions from pool heating then I would suggest making maximum use of insulating blankets between opening hours, and perhaps installing solar collectors around the building.
During this year's Dementia Action Week (September 18-24) we are encouraging people to learn more about the signs and symptoms of the condition and how to make their communities more accessible to people living with dementia.
There are estimated to be more than 400,000 Australians living with dementia and more than 1.5 million involved in their care - and those numbers are set to rise.
As dementia diagnoses increase, it's important to learn more about the signs and symptoms and how to make our communities more accessible to people living with dementia.
Many people can continue to live well with dementia, but it's important they feel supported in their community.
Greater awareness helps to create discussion and break down stigma or barriers that could stop people from seeking help.
Increasing our understanding of dementia can make a big difference to the lives of people around us who are impacted.
There are things we can all do to make our communities more dementia-friendly.
To find out how you can make a difference, please visit dementia.org.au.
The NIAA works in genuine partnership to enable the self determination and aspirations of First Nations communities. We lead and influence change across government to ensure Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have a say in decisions that affect them.
Isn't this the Voice's? Will this be another duplication of government agency, more bureaucracy? How is the Voice going to do this differently and more effectively?
I have tried to find the answers to these questions and all I can hear is crickets!
They support recognising First Nations peoples in the constitution and having a Voice legislated, so why no? As this is the position of the "yes" campaign.
Is it because if the Voice is only legislated then it can be abolished when ideas and recommendations come to government that they don't like? That was what John Howard did with the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Commission.
We don't want to go backwards and I understand that First Nations want a Voice and Parliament to act. The structure of the Voice will be determined by Parliament and able to be changed in the future to meet changing needs, it just won't be able to be abolished by Parliament/governments.
Surely that is some worth voting yes?!
We all know CEOs of businesses and organisations spend lots of time visiting Parliament in Canberra to enable their voices to be heard and grants and favours to be secured.
Why is it so difficult to give First Nations people of Australia a Voice representing them and their special needs? What is there to be afraid of? Is it only the rich and powerful who deserve to be heard?
Why have there been so many spurious arguments put forward to support the "no" campaign?
The request is simple. Please say yes to the referendum because to say no means more of the same and clearly it is just not fair.
