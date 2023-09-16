They're four mates who share the common story of a life touched by cancer.
From that they committed themselves to doing their bit to help with research into the disease.
As it has turned out, the Albury foursome have done more than just a bit, with their fundraising total for Shitbox Rally 2023 already around the $50,000 mark.
Scott and Simone Russell, in their trusty Toyota Corolla "Carol", and Glen Nagle and Maurice Woodman, in their Nissan Pulsar "Penny", will hit the road in October.
The rally will have entrants from across the country travelling from Port Douglas in Queensland to Adelaide to raise money for the Cancer Council.
As the event's name clearly suggests, the cars entrants drive must be worth less than $1500.
Mr Nagle said it was his first time joining the race, and he did so in honour of his parents, who he lost to cancer, and his mother-in-law.
"I thought it was a challenge that I'd really like to be a part of," he said.
"It will be a good thing to do, it's close to my heart."
His co-driver Mr Woodman said they had raised $20,000 and were looking forward "to hitting the road".
Mr Woodman said the "generosity of the people" made the trip worthwhile.
"The people and the businesses of Albury have been fantastic. They've supported us," he said.
"All the businesses have been so generous.
"You can't comprehend the generosity of the local people."
Mr Woodman said it wasn't about finishing or winning, it was about "helping each other out".
"It's not a race, it's a challenge," he said.
The pair said they had all the faith in the world in Penny.
It will be the fourth rally the Russells have taken part in since 2019, and "while we stand, we'll always raise money for cancer research. It's pretty important to us."
Mr Russell said he was "stoked and proud" of their success so far.
"We want to thank the community, friends, family and work colleagues. It's been amazing," he said.
They will depart on October 14, with the journey expected to take about a week.
Mr Woodman said anyone doing the Shitbox Rally did so for very personal reasons.
"But you enjoy yourself along the way, raise money and get out there and see some beautiful country," he said.
