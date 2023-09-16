The Border Mailsport
Injury-hit Holbrook defeats Rand-Walbundrie-Walla to reach Hume League grand final

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 16 2023 - 9:05pm, first published 5:30pm
Injury-hit Holbrook showed their true class by digging deep to defeat Rand-Walbundrie-Walla and set up a Hume League grand final rematch against fierce rivals Osborne.

