Injury-hit Holbrook showed their true class by digging deep to defeat Rand-Walbundrie-Walla and set up a Hume League grand final rematch against fierce rivals Osborne.
Already missing Hamish Mackinlay (foot) and Michael Oates (hamstring) as well as the absent Luke Gestier and Josh Jones, the Brookers went into the preliminary final with just 10 members of their 2022 grand final side available.
And they played almost half of the preliminary final with only one player on the bench after losing Michael Rampal to a broken collar bone before Logan Hamilton injured his ankle.
Rampal was taken to hospital, his return from retirement having lasted just over a quarter.
But the Brookers refused to roll over and kicked seven goals to three in the second half to win by 12.9 (81) to 8.8 (56) at a sun-baked Walbundrie.
Long-serving club officials described it as one of the club's greatest wins.
It means Matt Sharp's final game of his six-year reign will be another blockbuster against the Tigers as he bids to do something no Holbrook coach has ever done before by winning back-to-back premierships.
The Brookers now face the challenge of avenging their 60-point semi-final defeat to Osborne and replicating their stunning 2022 grand final triumph against a side which has won 53 of its last 55 matches under departing coach Joel Mackie.
There was nothing between the sides, apart from their contrasting styles, in an absorbing first half on Saturday.
Holbrook drew first blood when Ben Parker got his outstretched boot to a bouncing ball in the goal square although a fair degree of ill-discipline gave the Giants a leg-up at the other end.
Mitch Thomas' tackle on Raven Jolliffe near the boundary set the tone for the Giants and when Jolliffe put Nathan Wardius on the deck in the aftermath, Holbrook gave away the first of three 50-metre penalties in quick succession.
The last of these was punished by Wardius, who went on to kick three goals by quarter-time, while the Giants players rushed to get around Jordan Rhodes when he laid a goal-saving tackle just a few metres out.
Holbrook led by four points at the first break, AB Mackinlay kicking a fine goal from just inside 50 metres after Lachie Trethowan had lowered his eyes to pick out the assistant coach, before Sharp executed a slick pick-up on the half-turn and sent Parker running into a vacant goal square.
Adam Cruickshank's clever snap in traffic gave the Brookers some breathing space but only momentarily as Wardius took a soaring mark and booted his third late in the term.
Rampal stuck to Clay Thomas like glue in the first period but Thomas was sent forward after the break and Rampal's afternoon was cut short moments later.
The 38-year-old came off worse in a collision, went straight to the bench and left the ground at half-time to get his collar bone fixed.
Jai Green booted the first goal of the second period to nudge the Giants in front, only for Sharp to find Parker again for his third.
That was Holbrook's only goal of the quarter, however, with Matt Robertson's successful shot for the Giants ensuring the sides went to the sheds at 34 points apiece.
The Brookers' luck on the injury front got no better after the restart, Hamilton hobbling off with an ankle problem, although Fletcher Parker's set shot on a 45-degree angle put a smile on the faces of those in green and gold.
Jolliffe, now playing in the forward line, caressed one through to make it a two-goal cushion.
But the X-Factor of Wardius came to the fore again in timely fashion, the wispy forward flying high to drag down another superb mark before going back to slot the goal less than a minute before the siren for three-quarter-time.
Out of the huddle, Ben Parker crumbed a crucial goal to give Holbrook the perfect start to the final quarter after Mason Collins had given away a needless free-kick by clattering his man late.
Holbrook moved into a 17-point lead courtesy of Jolliffe soon after but the Giants, refusing to roll over, hit back almost immediately through Wardius.
And it really was game on when Brian Lieschke, having shifted to full-forward, knocked one through to make it a five-point game.
Every kick was crucial now and Mackinlay roared in delight after booting one from the pocket to give the Brookers some priceless breathing space.
Wardius added another spectacular mark to his highlights reel but, having decided to play on, pulled his shot wide and wasted a golden opportunity to close the gap.
And when Ben Parker and Sharp combined on the counter-attack for Holbrook, Fletcher Parker's shot from a seemingly impossible angle sailed between the posts to bring a huge roar from the Brookers faithful.
It was game over when Ben Parker booted his fifth of the day inside the last couple of minutes to underline Holbrook's fighting qualities on a day when they were truly tested.
