A Bonegilla home sold at auction for more than $1 million on Saturday morning, September 16.
A successful bid of $1.28 million was made for 682 Mahers Road, after a crowd of about 30 people watched as three people put in bids for the five-bedroom house on 24 hectares.
Auctioneer Harley Maclachlan, of Wodonga's First National Real Estate Bonnici and Associates, said it was a successful sale, with both vendors and buyers happy with the outcome.
He said the home was 15 minutes out of Wodonga and would exceed expectations with "the best views of Albury-Wodonga".
"The family that bought the home is a blended family who will grow up there," he said.
"They'll be able to create some great memories."
Mr Maclachlan said the lifestyle market was looking up, with many interested in the property pre-auction.
"The market at the moment is steady," he said.
"We're coming in the warmer months, so traditionally there's more stock that comes in the market in those periods, but for lifestyle properties there is a huge demand.
"I think the inquiries we had on this property certainly show that that segment of the market is still really strong."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.