The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Bonegilla home sells above $1 million to family ready to make memories

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
Updated September 16 2023 - 6:29pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The contemporary and rustic style home offers a "stunning rural haven". Picture supplied.
The contemporary and rustic style home offers a "stunning rural haven". Picture supplied.

A Bonegilla home sold at auction for more than $1 million on Saturday morning, September 16.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.