Kiewa-Sandy Creek has vowed to return as a stronger outfit after falling in a three-point thriller against Chiltern on Saturday.
The Swans also toppled the Hawks in last year's decider, but the weather couldn't have been more contrasting with ideal conditions at the Sandy Creek Recreation Reserve after last year's wet weather.
The underdogs only gained the lead for the first time with seven minutes and 54 seconds left.
Coach Jack Neil was shattered after the match.
"I think at times they moved the ball really well through the middle and I got the feeling at three-quarter time, they might have felt they were out of it and they decided to take the game on a bit more in the last quarter," Hawks' assistant coach Alistair Kilgour offered.
"Some of our boys might have run out of gas a little bit, hot day, they were really good Chiltern.
"They're a good side and they move the ball well, so sometimes it makes our guys look out of puff, but it's just the way they're moving the footy.
"I think the whole club feels for the senior group, but we had three other sides today win flags, the A and C grade netball and the thirds had a really good win, so it was a good day for the club.
"Yes we would love to have won the senior flag as well and there's going to be people that are disappointed, we're a strong club and we're in a strong position, we'll get around each other and we'll come back bigger and better next year."
