The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Kiewa-Sandy Creek says club will be back "bigger and better" next year

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated September 16 2023 - 10:34pm, first published 6:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The agony and the ecstasy is evident as Chiltern's supporters stream onto the ground, while a Kiewa-Sandy Creek player slumps to the ground. Picture by James Wiltshire
The agony and the ecstasy is evident as Chiltern's supporters stream onto the ground, while a Kiewa-Sandy Creek player slumps to the ground. Picture by James Wiltshire

Kiewa-Sandy Creek has vowed to return as a stronger outfit after falling in a three-point thriller against Chiltern on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.