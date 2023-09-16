Tallangatta League medallist Alissa Donaldson had never played in a grand final before today - and she certainly won't forget her first.
Despite tragedy almost striking the star Hawks' defender in the second quarter, she said her Sandy Creek grand final day experience was everything she had hoped for and more.
And nothing was going to stop her.
"I had just gone up for a ball and I came down and landed on someone's foot and my ankle rolled outwards," she said.
"I just strapped it up and took some panadol.
"I knew we only had another half a game left and it was do or die.
"We knew it was going to be a really hard battle against Yack and they really gave it to us.
"It was just that respect and teamwork that got us over the line.
"It was absolutely everything and more."
Donaldson can now add premiership player to her list of credentials after also taking out the league's top honour and the Hawks' best and fairest award this season.
It marks her second season at the club, after taking last year off to pursue her studies.
"I wouldn't have wanted to win with any other group of girls, we're like family," she said.
"No words can describe how much I love these girls and how proud of them I am."
