Chiltern produced a stunning last term fightback to pinch an unbelievable three point victory over Kiewa-Sandy Creek in an epic grand final at Sandy Creek on Saturday.
The spirited Swans reeled in a three goal three-quarter-time deficit after booting three goals to none in to claim back-to-back flags 10.9 (69) to 9.12 (66) in the most dramatic circumstances imaginable.
With the match on the line at the last break, Chiltern coach Brad Hibberson revealed he grabbed Fin Lappin in his three-quarter-time speech in a bid to inspire his teammates.
Lappin was forced to miss the grand final after receiving a three-week ban for rough conduct during the preliminary final.
"I grabbed Fin and said to the players, 'look at this kid, we're fighting for him, we just have to give it our all for him," Hibberson said.
The stirring address from Hibberson had the Swans faithful and playing group full of adrenaline and emotion which had lethal effect.
Swans spearhead Mark Doolan who had already kicked three goals, slashed the deficit to 10-points after he snapped his fourth in the opening five minutes.
Doolan kicked his fifth shortly afterwards and suddenly the Swans were within four points.
The next 10-mintues was heart in your mouth football with ferocious pressure where neither side could kick a goal.
Enter Mitch Hemming.
Hemming received a handball from Caleb Boxall and his shot from 45m somehow sailed over the fingertips of a Hawks defender and bounced through for a goal.
The surging Swans were suddenly in front for the first time of the match by two points at the 18-minute mark.
With the stakes high, Connor Newnham had the chance to be the hero for the Hawks when he marked on the lead 45m out, directly in front.
Newnham, who had already booted four goals, let the Swans off the hook when his set shot sailed wide.
Caleb Boxall then had a chance to seal the match for the Swans shortly afterwards but his left foot snap slammed into the goal post.
With a minute left Newnham took another strong contested grab and had a gettable set shot from 35m on a 45 degree angle.
But for the second time a wayward Newnham blew a golden opportunity and it was heartbreak for the Hawks.
The siren sounded shortly afterwards to end one of the most memorable grand final victories in Tallangatta and district league history.
Hibberson praised his charges for their never-say-die attitude who became the first side to win the flag from the elimination final since Barnawartha in 2013.
"We are a quick, fit side and I knew if we were in striking distance at the last change we would have a chance," Hibberson said.
"The message at that last huddle was we have got the legs, we just need to be tough at the contest.
"There were some inspirational acts in that last-quarter, especially late when Bodie did that smother on the wing and Ashton Brookes backed into a pack to take a mark.
"It was heart in your mouth stuff watching Newnham have those couple of set shots late.
"You just have to watch and hope he misses.
"Thankfully he did."
