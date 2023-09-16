The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Chiltern snatch thrilling three point grand final victory over Kiewa-Sandy Creek

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated September 16 2023 - 8:34pm, first published 8:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chiltern players celebrate their back-to-back flag triumphs at Sandy Creek on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Chiltern players celebrate their back-to-back flag triumphs at Sandy Creek on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire

Chiltern produced a stunning last term fightback to pinch an unbelievable three point victory over Kiewa-Sandy Creek in an epic grand final at Sandy Creek on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.