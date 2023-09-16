Chiltern produced a stunning final quarter fightback to edge out Kiewa-Sandy Creek to claim a second successive flag on Saturday. Andrew Moir names the game's top five players.
MARK DOOLAN (CHILTERN)
Didn't win the Wayne Bartel medal for best on ground, but was the game's most influential player.
Always had strong hands during a stellar career with Wodonga Raiders in the Ovens and Murray and even at 39, showed he's still a terrific overhead mark.
And it was that experience in the frenetic final term which proved crucial.
The Swans trailed by three goals heading into the final quarter and simply had to kick the first major to build momentum.
They posted two behinds, but then Doolan landed the goal and the underdogs had the momentum.
SCOTT MEYER (CHILTERN)
Won the Medal and lifted after a quiet first half.
He kicked a 30m goal to start the third term and then when the Swans had cut the lead to 10 points early in the final stanza, he took a diving mark in defence to repel an attacking surge, which led to a Doolan major.
Like Doolan, has played at a higher level, including the VFL, and that experience proved vital in the nerve-wracking finish.
CONNOR NEWNHAM (KIEWA-SANDY CREEK)
Kicked 4.4 and when the Hawks were in control in the first half, he was the difference.
Took a power of marks, including one at the 12-minute mark of the second term when he was out of position, but somehow managed to muscle his way for the grab and converted.
Missed two chances in the final five minutes, but he was the reason the favourites had the better of most of the match.
ASHTON BROOKES (CHILTERN)
Lightweight youngster, but even when the Swans were struggling, he was the one player to make things happen.
At the 25-minute mark of the first quarter, the Hawks led 22-0, but Brookes managed a neat kick to Kyle Magee and the visitors opened the scoring.
Then late in the second term, he found Doolan for a major.
He set up another for the spearhead midway through the third stanza and it was fitting, with only five seconds left and 10 months of training and commitment was in the balance, he cleverly shovelled the ball out of bounds.
JACK DI MIZIO (KSC)
Just edged out team-mate Tristan Mann for the final vote and was in everything as the Hawks controlled the opening half.
A long kick midway through the second quarter set up Newnham and he took a handful of critical marks in defence.
Finished with 27 touches and it was his ability to blast away from opponents and kick long which worried the Swans.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.