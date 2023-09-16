The Border Mailsport
Chiltern's Mark Doolan was the grand final's most influential player

Updated September 16 2023 - 9:58pm, first published 8:58pm
Chiltern veteran Mark Doolan was sensational in the three-point thriller, kicking five goals. Picture by James Wiltshire
Chiltern produced a stunning final quarter fightback to edge out Kiewa-Sandy Creek to claim a second successive flag on Saturday. Andrew Moir names the game's top five players.

