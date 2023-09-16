An emotional Daniel Athanitis spoke of his pride after Rand-Walbundrie-Walla's run to the preliminary final.
Athanitis and Jack Duck co-coached the Giants to within touching distance of the Hume League grand final after taking over from Lucas Mellier last summer.
A team which included five members of last season's under-17 premiership side pushed Holbrook all the way at Walbundrie on Saturday before going down by 25 points.
"I've enjoyed it immensely," Athanitis said.
"As I said to the boys in there, I don't usually feel that way but I'm more emotionally connected with this group just because I feel as though it's my group, my boys.
"Their buy-in has been unbelievable this year and I couldn't ask for anything more.
"But we still lost and I did reiterate to them that we packed up a little bit near the end and that's not how you win the bigger games - you've got to go for that 100 minutes and we weren't able to do that."
Having gone through the finals series without key defender Kurt Jensen, who is travelling overseas, the Giants were also missing Jack Kotzur and Hayden Wardius through injury while Duck and Clay Thomas came into the prelim less than fully fit.
Athanitis had no complaints with the final result though.
"I think it worked out probably fair," he said.
"Holbrook are a bloody good team, they've been a good team for a while and their class stood up in the end.
"We wanted to find a bit more space, which they didn't allow us to do.
"Full credit to them, they didn't allow us to get on the outside as much as we hoped.
"We were still able to do it at times but we got bullied a little bit and the scoring dried up.
"We lost all structure and then their good players started to play well, young Parker was absolutely brilliant and Jolliffe and Carman started to get more ball, their big guns."
So are the Giants in a position to build on the progress they've made in 2023?
"I don't have a crystal ball and country footy's a year-to-year thing," Athanitis said.
"It's not like the AFL, where you know you're bringing blokes in or you're going to trade - you've got to make the most of your opportunities.
"We have to get the thirds going again and play the football we want so it goes all the way up the channel from the fourths to the seniors."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.