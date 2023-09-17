After overwhelming community support and a funding boost, Benalla's Street Art Festival will make a comeback.
The festival, which went into a hiatus in 2020 during the COVID pandemic, will return with dozens of murals painted on walls, laneways and buildings across Benalla and surrounding villages.
At its heyday, the event, which began in 2015 and was previously known as the Wall to Wall festival, featured works of world-renowned street artists as the city became a giant outdoor gallery.
Benalla mayor Bernie Hearn said next year's event got a helping hand as part of the Victorian government's $20 million regional events fund.
"The financial support to reactivate the Street Art Festival will help drive economic benefits for Benalla, by increasing visitor numbers and length of stay, boost spending in regional area, and support local jobs," Cr Hearn said.
Member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes said: "The 2024 Benalla Street Art festival will be a fantastic event that is set to bring more visitors to the North East, providing a boost to local businesses and jobs."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.