Howlong is one step closer to breaking its premiership drought after overcoming Jindera by 10 goals in a preliminary final clash at Walbundrie on Saturday.
The last time the Spiders held up the A-grade trophy was back in 1973, and it's believed to be close to 25 years since the club last had a side in the A-grade decider.
The Spiders were up by five goals at half-time, with the Bulldogs fighting back in the third quarter to narrow the margin to three.
"The girls were so fired up at three-quarter time to get the job done and they just went out there and gave it everything," coach Emma Pargeter said.
"They did such a good, they just kept going and going."
Goaler Jess Lane took it to another level in the final term to receive her third consecutive best on court medal in as many weeks.
"You can tell she's played in a lot of big games, she just lifts everyone around her and was amazing to watch," Pargeter said.
Injured goal shooter Chelsea Burns came on in the second half and made an impact for the Bulldogs, but the Spiders were able to get the job done in a nerve-racking final quarter.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Howlong will now face reigning premiers Osborne in the grand final next weekend.
The last time the two sides met, the Tigers got the better of the Spiders by 24 goals, but Pargeter admits her side has come a long way since then.
"Looking back on it now, that game was actually the best thing that happened to us because it made us reassess what we were doing and different ways we could play," Pargeter said.
"We've been playing much more consistently ever since.
"After that game, we really wanted to have another crack at Osborne, so we're really excited that we get to go out there.
"We feel like we have nothing to lose."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.