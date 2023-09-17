Albury livewires Jake Gaynor, Rhys King and Riley Bice propelled Albury back into the grand final after a five-year absence with a scintillating display against Wangaratta in yesterday's preliminary final.
Wangaratta looked like causing an upset with an eight-point lead midway through the third quarter, but the Tigers then kicked an unanswered eight goals in a 30-minute stretch against a Pies' outfit which looked exhausted in the final term.
The 41-point margin was the biggest of the five finals, but for the bulk of the match, it was a cracking contest before the Tigers sealed the 14.15 (99) to 8.10 (58) win in front of a solid crowd of 3019 at Wodonga Raiders' Birallee Park in glorious conditions.
Wangaratta will be sick of the sight of Bice and Gaynor as they were the best players in Albury's qualifying final win a fortnight earlier, while Mr Perpetual Motion - King - was also dynamic.
"He's always unreal, I don't think I've ever seen him play a bad game," King enthused of the diminutive Gaynor.
Albury was without former AFL player George Horlin-Smith, with great mate and Tigers' co-coach Anthony Miles revealing after the game he suffered a broken nose and eye socket injury in the opening minutes of the qualifying final, but played out the game.
If the on-baller is fit for selection, the Tigers will face a massive decision for Sunday's grand final against Yarrawonga at the Lavington Sportsground.
The inaccuracy which plagued Albury against Yarrawonga last week (4.15) looked like robbing the Tigers again when they went to half-time on 4.9 (33) compared to the Pies' 5.4.
There were five lead changes in the first two and a half quarters. but when another Albury standout in Brydan Hodgson burrowed through to grab the ball in the centre of the ground, it led to Jacob Conlan finding King as the Tigers regained the lead for the final time.
The match lifted in intenstity late in the second term with a series of tough tackles by both sides and until Albury's running game proved too much and Wangaratta's lack of a handful of more gun midfielders took its toll, the play was terrific to watch.
Biley and Conlan finished with three goals apiece, while Gaynor's pace and evasion skills in heavy traffic helped him to two majors.
Albury's tactic to quell one of the league's best on-ballers in Daniel Sharrock worked superbly, with Jake Page not giving him a moment's peace as he continued to 'bumper-bar' him.
Pies' defender Michael Bordignon was terrific, particularly early in cutting off passes to the pacy Bice, while youngster Hunter Gottschling had a tremendous battle against former AFL player Miles.
Wangaratta had eight single goalkickers with Callum Moore having an off-day with 1.4.
