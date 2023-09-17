The Border Mailsport
Albury topples Wangaratta by 41 points in Ovens and Murray preliminary

By Andrew Moir
Updated September 17 2023 - 7:35pm, first published 5:53pm
Albury's Brydan Hodgson crunches Wangaratta's Daniel Sharrock during yesterday's preliminary final. Albury won by 41 points. Picture by James Wiltshire
Albury livewires Jake Gaynor, Rhys King and Riley Bice propelled Albury back into the grand final after a five-year absence with a scintillating display against Wangaratta in yesterday's preliminary final.

