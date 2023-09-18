The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Cyclist attacked by magpie at Yarrawonga nearly loses sight in one eye

Updated September 18 2023 - 11:32am, first published 10:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man is urging cyclists to wear protective glasses after he almost lost his sight in one eye in a frenzied magpie attack at Yarrawonga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.