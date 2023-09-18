A man is urging cyclists to wear protective glasses after he almost lost his sight in one eye in a frenzied magpie attack at Yarrawonga.
Keen cyclist Christiaan Nyssen was first attacked nearly two years ago on Irvine Parade near the Yarrawonga Main Channel and was swooped again last week near Sunbury.
He was riding his bike in November 2021 when a magpie struck him causing eye damage.
Mr Nyssen usually wears sunglasses but left without them to go on his ride.
"I have been attacked countless times and don't have a fear of the birds, but I always have glasses on," Mr Nyssen, a retiree, said.
"This bird turned around and went straight for the eye, did a backflip and hit me right in the eye again. A neighbour said I was the fifth person to be attacked."
The damaged eye had iris trauma with pupil dilation letting in too much light, leaving Mr Nyssen unable to see from that eye.
Mr Nyssen was advised to wait a few months to determine whether his eye would improve.
He sought a second opinion and was referred to specialist eye surgeon Elvis Ojaimi at Epworth Freemasons.
Dr Ojaimi found the force of the magpie strike had caused considerable damage to Mr Nyssen's eye, including a detached retina, iris trauma and a cataract with instability.
"It required delicate surgery aided by a powerful microscope and supported by the Epworth Freemasons theatre team, to repair the retina and remove the entire lens," Dr Ojaimi said.
Dr Ojaimi suggested inserting a new type of intraocular lens imported from the USA, which has a prosthetic colour matched iris diaphragm, to reduce the amount of light entering the affected eye.
"It was the first time this lens had been used in Victoria. We had to get approval from the Therapeutic Goods Administration to use it," Dr Ojaimi said.
Mr Nyssen believes wearing sunglasses would have made a significant difference that day.
"The attack was a one-in-a-million injury and it caught me by surprise, but sunglasses would have made a big difference," he said. "The magpie wouldn't have had something to aim at."
Mr Nyssen was attacked by another magpie last week while riding his bike, causing a minor ear Injury.
