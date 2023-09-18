Ben Reid has spoken candidly about the impact the salary cap controversy had on Wangaratta's season.
The Pies were knocked out by Albury in the preliminary final on Sunday, denying them the chance to play in a fifth consecutive grand final.
Reid's side won the 2022 decider against Yarrawonga in a modern classic at Lavington Sports Ground but were subsequently stripped of the premiership for breaching the league's $125,000 salary cap.
Wangaratta, who were slapped with a $28,000 fine, lost their first three games of the season but won 11 of their next 13 including the Tigers' scalp at the Sportsground.
Having finished third on the ladder, they lost the first final to Albury but bounced back against Wodonga before reaching the end of the road at Birallee Park.
"It's been tough but as a group and as a club, we won the flag last year and we know we did," Reid said.
"We celebrated like we did and we'll be remembered like we did, within our footy club.
"The outside noise is the outside noise - in all honesty, I couldn't give a s--- what the outside noise is.
"It's about our footy club and netball club and I couldn't be prouder of everyone involved.
"Our volunteers kept rocking up and doing the job all year and they're the people that make footy clubs tick, the staff and everyone involved.
"There's not one footy club I'd rather be involved in than this one."
It was a turbulent start to the season for the Magpies, who subsequently had an appeal to reinstate their premiership dismissed after long deliberations by the AFL North East Border region appeal committee.
"Maybe early on it might have been (a distraction), when things were fresh," Reid admitted.
"Time heals a lot of things, I think, but it is what it is and we moved on pretty quickly to be honest.
"The first couple of weeks, it probably got us but after that, we played some really good footy this year.
"It's no secret we lost a few soldiers through the year; from our premiership team last year, we probably had six or seven that didn't play on Sunday and significant ones too, out of our engine room - and that's where Albury ended up beating us, around the ball.
"We probably didn't have the runners to go with them."
Only eight points separated the sides at three-quarter-time before Albury kicked away to win by 14.15 (99) to 8.10 (58) in front of a crowd of more than 3000.
"When we stuck to our game plan, it worked, but they were just too good for us in the last quarter," Reid said.
"They took the game away from us, they put their foot down and we just couldn't go with them.
"Whether that had to do with some of our younger guys, playing in their first real final, we'll find out down the track.
"I look at it as a positive year.
"I'm forever the optimistic and there's always learnings in footy.
"You never lose, I don't think, in footy, you always learn and we had five or six kids that were 18 and under so they'll have got a heap out of it, they're going to know what to expect next time they get here.
"As I said in the rooms, now you get a look at what sort of nick you've got to be in for these games.
"You look back and there will be things the guys would like to have done better but it is what it is; we're knocked out.
"But at the same time, I'm really proud of the group, the footy club as a whole, and netball club, it's been an enjoyable year."
