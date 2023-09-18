The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Photos

GALLERY: Barassi's visits to the Border and North East over the years

Mark Jesser
Beau Greenway
By Mark Jesser, and Beau Greenway
Updated September 18 2023 - 11:24am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australian rules football great Ron Barassi has been no stranger to the Border and North East.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Jesser

Mark Jesser

Photojournalist

Photojournalist - The Border Mail.

Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.