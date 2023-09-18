GALLERY: Barassi's visits to the Border and North East over the years

Australian rules football great Ron Barassi has been no stranger to the Border and North East.
The six-time VFL premiership player with Melbourne and four-time premiership coach with Carlton and North Melbourne died on Saturday, September 16, aged 87.
Barassi is remembered in the North East by a monument near Wahgunyah considered the Barassi Line, the mark some consider separates Australian rules football and rugby league beliefs.
He could be heard on Wangaratta radio station OAK FM in 2004 when he was the special guest in the Oak Room at half-time of the Wangaratta Rovers-Yarrawonga clash after speaking at the pre-match function as part of the VCFL match of the month.
Barassi attended a gala day at Milawa in 2007, a club that shares the colours of his beloved Demons, while he was also a guest speaker at a luncheon at Albury's Commercial Club in 2010.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.