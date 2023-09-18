Falcons' status as a powerhouse of the Hockey Albury-Wodonga division one women's competition has been further enhanced after a fifth straight premiership.
The minor premiers, who were forced to take the long way to reach the decider, exacted revenge on Norths-Wombats with 2-0 win at Albury Hockey Centre on Sunday, September 17, to clinch the title.
It was a tight game, reflective of how close the competition was all year.
The contest started with great midfield work by Kate McKee, who constantly fed the ball into attack for Falcons, as Alison Hogarth led well, but they were unable to get past the defence of Norths-Wombats' Abi Wilkinson and Quinn Reid.
A series of short corners were won in the second quarter, firstly by Norths-Wombats and then Falcons as defences for both teams started to feel the heat, but neither team was able to convert the opportunities presented.
The deadlock was finally broken in the third quarter after a penalty stroke was awarded to Falcons and guided on target by Kate Bardy.
Frantic play in the attacking circles by both teams followed as Norths-Wombats looked for the equaliser, but it was Avie Liley who made the most of her opportunity to double Falcons' lead and ultimately seal the 2-0 victory.
Best on field for the grand final was Falcons' Kate McKee.
Bardy, Hogarth and goalkeeper Steph Bruce also stood out, while Reid, Brooke Johnson and Jade McIntosh impressed for Norths-Wombats.
In the men's grand final, Norths claimed its fourth division one flag in six seasons with a 1-0 triumph over CR United.
Ian Beath applied some early scoreboard pressure with a well taken goal for Norths.
David Farrant was strong in defence and mopped up loose balls where needed, while Justin Ellis was terrific through the midfield.
However, the star of the show for Norths was goalkeeper Scott Sippel, who faced up to a barrage of attack from United for the entirety of the game to keep them scoreless.
The heat of the day did show throughout the game with a number of players needing time to rest on the bench, while a lot of quick rotations of forwards for both teams was required.
Beside the heroics of Sippel, Farrant and Ellis, Matthew Graham, Mitchell Blatchford and Larry Simpson also shone for Norths, while United was best served by Matt Vogel, Sam McIntosh, Tim Jones and David Foster.
