Double the celebration as Saint and Panther share netball honour

A Saint and Panther have been etched into the Ovens and Murray League history books after being crowned joint recipients of the Toni Wilson Medal this season.
Myrtleford's Sophie Hanrahan and Lavington's Maddi Lloyd both finished the count with 19 votes in what was a thrilling conclusion at Albury's SS&A Club on Monday night, with runner-up Sarah Moore of Yarrawonga closely following the pair with 17 votes.
It's the first time the medal has been shared between two players since former Panther Moore and Pigeon Sarah Wollington split the prize in 2011.
Hanrahan becomes the third player to receive the honour on three separate occasions after also going back-to-back as a Roo in 2018 and 2019, with North Albury playing coach Emily Browne reaching the feat last season after overcoming Hanrahan by one vote in another nail-biting count.
Ovens and Murray Hall of Famer Lindy Burgess-Singleton was the first to become a triple Toni Wilson Medallist following standout seasons in 1993, 1995 and 1996.
"I'm definitely in good company, so I'm very honoured, very lucky to be in the same company as those names and it's great to do it at Myrtleford like Lindy did, so it's pretty cool," Hanrahan offered.
There was nothing separating the pair after seven rounds, with Hanrahan jumping four votes clear of Lloyd after round 14.
Lloyd then polled in the next two matches to level the tally, with neither player polling in the final two rounds and Moore hot on their heels.
"Honestly, I'm speechless, it's such an honour, to win the Toni Wilson Medal twice is just amazing," Lloyd suggested.
It's been an incredible year for Hanrahan after her beloved Corowa-Rutherglen was forced into recess at the top level.
"This time last year we'd just lost a preliminary final, this year we lost a final, but I'm playing for a different club and I would never have imagined that," she said.
"It's been absolutely heartbreaking and horrendous, but the club's on the rebound, which is fantastic.
"Myrtleford has been just what the doctor ordered, everybody is so awesome and it's on the up and very exciting to watch in the years to come."
The former CDHBU junior polled in nine rounds throughout the season, while Lloyd racked up votes in eight games.
Star midcourter Lloyd will now turn her attention towards helping Lavington in this weekend's grand final against Wodonga Raiders.
The medal has now been shared by two players on four occasions.
Panther Tayla Furborough (16), Hopper Emily Browne, Raider Emily Stewart (14), Saint Tina Way, Hopper Madi Lieschke and Magpie Issy Newton (12) were also among those who polled well.
Wodonga's Chloe Locke took out the league's B-grade award after a stellar season saw her poll 17 votes.
Runner-up status was shared between four players, with Myrtleford's Bridget Flint-Chapman and Jaclyn McAlpine, Raiders' Molly McGrath and Wangaratta's Rachelle Petts all finishing the count on 13.
Myrtleford's Leah Keating was the best and fairest player in C-grade this season, polling 32 votes to edge out North Albury's Nicola Scalzo (27).
Wodonga Raider Mia Lavis capped off a sensational season to be awarded the under-17 medal, finishing the count three votes clear of Yarrawonga's Morgan McRae.
The talented youngster will now aid Raiders in its under-17 and A-grade premiership pursuits this weekend.
Myrtleford's Skylah McPherson will go down in Ovens and Murray history as the first recipient of the league's 15-under medal after the grade was introduced this season.
McPherson polled 38 votes, with Wodonga's Arhi Cohen following with 28 votes to finish in second place.
