The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Maddi Lloyd and Sophie Hanrahan crowned joint Toni Wilson Medallists

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated September 18 2023 - 10:06pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lavington's Maddi Lloyd (left) and Myrtleford's Sophie Hanrahan shared the Toni Wilson Medal on Monday night. Picture by James Wiltshire
Lavington's Maddi Lloyd (left) and Myrtleford's Sophie Hanrahan shared the Toni Wilson Medal on Monday night. Picture by James Wiltshire
Double the celebration as Saint and Panther share netball honour
Double the celebration as Saint and Panther share netball honour

A Saint and Panther have been etched into the Ovens and Murray League history books after being crowned joint recipients of the Toni Wilson Medal this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.