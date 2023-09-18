Jacob Brunner was a runway winner of the Leo Burke Medal on Monday night after being recognised for his superb season in Albury's reserves.
Brunner's total of 27 votes was more than twice as many as any other player in the league, including the maximum three on five occasions.
He polled in 11 out of 16 games as Albury finished second on the ladder and Brunner will play for the premiership at Lavington Sports Ground on Sunday when the Tigers take on Lavington.
Wodonga's Will Bradshaw was runner-up with 13 votes, ahead of Will Robinson (Yarrawonga) on 11 and Mitch Booth and Shane Gaston (Wangaratta Rovers) on 10.
Oliver Hayes (Albury), Kai Davies, Darcy Smith (Lavington), Will O'Keefe, Daniel Saunders (Wangaratta) and Jordan O'Dwyer (Yarrawonga) all polled nine votes.
The reserves goal-kicking was won by Dillon Walsh-Hall, who booted 41 on 15 games for Yarrawonga.
In the thirds, Riley Allan of Wangaratta Rovers finished top of the pile with 22 votes to claim the Leo Dean Medal.
Allan played for Corowa-Rutherglen last season, but when the club went into recess this year, he joined the Hawks.
"It means a lot, but it's not an individual award, it's a team award and our team finished top of the ladder and we're going into a 'granny'," he said after accepting his award.
The Ovens and Murray representative had a storming start to the season, picking up three votes in three of his first four games.
Allan pipped his Hawks team-mate Will Ashton and Wodonga's Reuben Bourke by four votes after finishing strongly with three votes in rounds 16 and 18 as Rovers took out the minor premiership.
Lavington's Corby Robertson, who kicked 41 goals to win the John Longmire Medal, and Archer Scammell (Wodonga Raiders) tied for fourth on 17 votes.
Lavington play Wangaratta Rovers in the thirds grand final on Sunday.
The Ovens and Murray also issued a number of retrospective best-and-fairest awards going back as far as the 1950s.
Ernie Atkin (Corowa) and Harold Purse (Albury) shared the Leo Burke Medal for 1954 and Wodonga's Keith Flower was honoured as the best reserve-grade player of 1969.
In the thirds, Mark Moore (Myrtleford) and Paul Greaves (Benalla) were named Leo Dean medallists for 1983 and 1985 respectively.
