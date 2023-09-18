Nelson Bowey and Christine Oguche are the Ovens and Murray's Rising Stars for 2023.
Bowey was awarded the Richard Hamilton Medal for his performances for Wodonga Raiders, where he played 13 senior games and was named in the best nine times.
Nominated for the Rising Star in May, he was chosen ahead of Ashton McPherson (Myrtleford), Justin Lewis, Will McCarthy (Rovers) and Max Byrne (Albury).
Bowey also represented the Ovens and Murray against the Goulburn Valley in the under-18 interleague football match at Albury on May 20.
"It means a lot, I'm certainly grateful for the opportunity to play senior football and it's testament to the club and the faith they put in us young players," Bowey said after accepting his award.
Meanwhile, the Rising Star award for Oguche is the latest accolade in her rapid rise on the netball court with Lavington.
Oguche shot more than 500 goals for the Panthers' A-grade this season and will be the focal point of their attack end in Sunday's grand final against Wodonga Raiders.
The 196cm goal-shooter, who only started playing the sport last year, represented Victoria at the National Netball Championships in Darwin and has also been playing for City West Falcons in the Victorian Netball League.
Also nominated for the netball Rising Star award this year were Molly Murray (Rovers), Zoe Prentice, Blaynee House (Raiders) and Lilli Howe (Albury).
