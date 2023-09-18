The Border Mail
Living Lightly: Laughing kookaburra's cackle features in dawn chorus

By Ian Davidson and Chris Tzaros - Wangaratta Landcare and Sustainability
September 18 2023 - 1:00pm
A beautifully coloured laughing kookaburra. Picture by Chris Tzaros (Birds, Bush and Beyond).
The raucous cackle of the laughing kookaburra is an essential feature of our region's dawn chorus and is instantly recognisable by most people, both by its plumage and voice. It is generally off-white below, faintly barred with dark brown, and brown on the back and wings. The tail is more rufous, broadly barred with black. There is a conspicuous dark brown eye-stripe through the face. It is known as the larger members of the kingfisher family worldwide.

