Laughing kookaburras are believed to pair for life. Nesting occurs in a bare chamber in a relatively large tree hollow with a flattened entrance hole, so that the chicks can reverse backwards and excrete over the side. This is apparently important for carnivorous birds like kookaburras, so that they can minimise parasites in the nest. Both sexes share the incubation duties and both care for the young. Other laughing kookaburras, usually offspring of the previous one to two years, act as 'helpers' during the breeding season. Every bird in the group shares all parenting duties.

