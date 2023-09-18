The Border Mail
CFA urges landowners to prepare properties for dry season

Ted Howes
Updated September 18 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 4:00pm
It was a "textbook burn-off" on a private property just outside of Beechworth on the weekend and fire authorities expect to oversee more with dry conditions predicted for much of the Border region.

