It was a "textbook burn-off" on a private property just outside of Beechworth on the weekend and fire authorities expect to oversee more with dry conditions predicted for much of the Border region.
The controlled mitigation at a property on Fighting Gully Road on Saturday took just a few hours and "went extremely well" despite some of the material being sodden from recent rain.
Beechworth Fire Brigade first lieutenant Travis Nicholson said Country Fire Authority volunteers were called because the material was considered to be what might be "an exciting fuel load".
It was also an opportunity for new volunteers to "get their hands dirty".
"On Saturday we were assisting a landowner with a private fuel reduction burn, they were prepping up some of their property," he said.
"They just wanted to have us there just in case because it was a little bit of an exciting fuel load. And it was quite interesting fire behaviour, it burnt really well considering there'd been quite a bit of rain in the area in the previous weeks.
"But it was a textbook burn and we use these burns as a training exercise because we've had a whole bunch of new people in over the last few years and we haven't really had fires, so these are useful for training."
Lieutenant Nicholson urged landowners to register their planned burns with the CFA and to obtain a bushfire survival plan.
"Fuel reduction exercises outside of private property sit with Forest Fire Management Victoria so they do the actual planned burning and we'll occasionally jump in and help them out if they need crew and things like that," he said.
"Every so often we get an inquiry for a small burn where we can just go out there and assist with it on private land.
"If a property owner wants to do a burn, there's a process they have to go through, depending on where they are, it's pretty thorough.
"They've got to register their planned burnoff at the fire permits website where they'll be asked a lot of questions about it and they'll need to show they can manage it themselves.
"We'll go out there and add moral support and provide some direction if we need to but one of the requirements of the permits is that you need to be able to manage your own fuel load and your own burns with water and so on."
Lieutenant Nicholson said it was always better to seek advice about planned burns before embarking on one.
"Sometimes it's just easier to move things out of the bush, do a bit of manual work, put it in the middle of a paddock rather than trying to light it up in amongst the treeline because things can get super exciting, then," he said.
He urged everyone living in rural areas or on properties with foliage around their homes to also "do some prep work" ahead of this fire season.
"Clean the gutters, keep your grass shorter than 10 centimetres, prune any overhanging branches touching roofs, walls," he said.
"One of the really big ones is move your winter woodpile away from the house or sheds. I can't tell you how many houses I've been to that have burned down because of that wood pile sitting next to the back door.
"The other big one is just make sure you've got a bushfire survival plan and we have information on that on the CFA website."
Lieutenant Nicholson said the CFA was expecting an "average fire season".
"The problem is we've had such quiet seasons for the last three years people have probably gotten a little bit relaxed - this one might be a bit more dangerous," he said.
"We had COVID and then it just went quiet, it went dead for three years because of the weather.
"The bureau still haven't declared el nino yet, they're right on the cusp of it, but they haven't declared it yet."
