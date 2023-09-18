Raven Jolliffe is relishing the opportunity to play in the first grand final of his career this weekend.
After six years in the Ovens and Murray, the 27-year-old has lit up the Hume League this season in the green and gold of Holbrook.
And now Jolliffe is gearing up for the challenge of Osborne at Walbundrie on Saturday as the former Balranald man chases that elusive premiership.
"It's pretty special," Jolliffe smiled.
"I've played in a few prelims but never played in a grand final so to do it with this bunch of boys, it's going to be something special.
"Osborne have obviously got good players and a lot of depth but we've just got to bring our A-game from the start.
"We can't have a slow start again, like we did last week.
"We back ourselves to match it with anyone because it's got us to a grand final - so it's game on."
Jolliffe came within one game of reaching the Ovens and Murray grand final with Wodonga Raiders in 2018, while the last of his 46 senior games for Wangaratta Rovers also came in a preliminary final 12 months ago.
After taking out the Hawks' best and fairest for 2022, he became the Brookers' marquee signing in February and has played all but three games for Matt Sharp's side this year.
"I've loved it," Jolliffe said.
"I stepped back from O and M and I've really enjoyed my time here with the boys.
"It's a great bunch of fellas and I've loved every minute.
"I just wanted to step back this year.
"I've got a little fella now so it's more about family than footy.
"It's definitely a change (being a Dad) but I love every minute, it's really special."
Jolliffe kicked two goals and was named in Holbrook's best players for the ninth time this season on Saturday as the reigning premiers held off the challenge of Rand-Walbundrie-Walla to win the preliminary final by 25 points.
"Last week (in the semi-final against Osborne), we didn't really show up so it was good for the boys to regroup through the week and come out and play some good footy," Jolliffe said.
"We did have a few injuries but the boys who stood up had a role to play and they played it, which is what wins you games."
Jolliffe polled 14 votes to tie for ninth in the Azzi Medal count - so has he been happy with his own form at Holbrook?
"Yes and no," Jolliffe said.
"You have your bad games and you have your good games; I just try to play my role for the team and get the win.
"I'm happy to go and play wherever they want me, as long as I'm playing footy!"
