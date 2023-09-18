Chiltern co-captain Ben Mason rates the Swans' epic three point grand final defeat of Kiewa-Sandy Creek superior to their drought breaking flag last year.
The Swans captured back-to-back flags in the most dramatic circumstances imaginable after booting three goals to none in the final term to hit the front at the 18-minute mark.
They then had to endure Hawks star Connor Newnham having two late set shots at goal which both sailed wide and allowed the Swans to win the closest grand final since 2015.
Mason was co-captain of the Swans last year and again this season with Jayden Vandermeer.
"To be honest, this almost feels better than the first flag," Mason said.
"I'm guessing because we had to do it the hard way and win four straight finals.
"Credit to Kiewa, they started in hot form and played unreal all match.
"It turned into a bit of a dogfight in that last term but thankfully we got our noses in front at the right time.
"To be co-captain with 'Vandy', we feel privileged to be able to lead such a strong club.
"We got the first flag last year and now another one, to be able to do it together has been awesome."
Trailing by three goals at the final change, Mason said the belief amongst the players never wavered and they were still a chance to overrun the league powerhouse.
"The first-quarter was nerve wracking because Kiewa was doing all the attacking and we were struggling to get the ball inside 50m," Mason said.
"But I don't think at any stage during the match that the players dropped their heads and just kept plugging away.
"It might have taken us until the last-quarter until we got a bit of momentum but there were some inspirational acts that just inspires you to keep going.
"It was unreal."
Newnham who was the Hawks most damaging player all match could have been a hero but his wayward kicking which has haunted him throughout his career reared it ugly head at the worst possible time.
"I was crapping myself when Connor was having those shots," Mason said.
"Connor had plenty of the ball all day and used it well on most occasions.
"Obviously he still kicked four goals and is an unreal player and a powerhouse of the competition.
"But you need a bit of luck to win grand finals and we were certainly lucky that Connor missed."
Amid all the jubilation and back-slapping post siren of the grand final, Mason revealed he couldn't help spare a thought for his good mate Fin Lappin who was forced to watch from the sidelines.
Lappin received a three-match ban on a rough conduct charge the previous week in the preliminary final.
"It's hard on everyone involved with the club but at least we still got the win for Fin," Mason said.
"Footy is footy and sometimes you have to make split-second decisions.
"Fin has been unreal all week and reached out to Ben McIntosh to check on how he is feeling.
"Fin has been really good around the club and while he might not have been playing today, he came up to me and said 'that feels just as good as if I was playing.'
"So to get the win today for him feels unreal."
