YOUR SAY: Swimmers must be influential, given cost of pool extension

By Letters to the Editor
September 19 2023 - 10:30am
One reader says the cost of offering year-round swimming in the Albury pool will be excessive. File picture
Pool extension a subsidy for few

Albury Council's decision to allow year-round operations of Albury pool comes after a nine week trial to ascertain cost and patronage. An expected minimum of 500 visits per week was cited for the trial. That figure was equalled and exceeded in only the first week of the trial. During the final four weeks in June, attendance averaged 280 visits per week; basically half the number cited to justify year-round opening.

