YOUR SAY: Swimmers must be influential, given cost of pool extension

Wodonga Council continues to overlook tourism with caravans, motorhomes and camper trailers in the city area. With the Hume weir looking its best, many head to this area to spend a day, two or three taking in the views of rolling hills and perhaps throwing in a fishing line. Shopping is usually an additional feature. Unfortunately, Albury as well as Wodonga do not provide good signage as to where parking can be found. Word of mouth may be the only direction.

