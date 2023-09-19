YOUR SAY: Swimmers must be influential, given cost of pool extension

Albury Council's decision to allow year-round operations of Albury pool comes after a nine week trial to ascertain cost and patronage. An expected minimum of 500 visits per week was cited for the trial. That figure was equalled and exceeded in only the first week of the trial. During the final four weeks in June, attendance averaged 280 visits per week; basically half the number cited to justify year-round opening.
The report notes the corporate risk of opening all year: a) Potential negative feedback on the costs and heating inefficiencies associated with the heating of the Albury Swim Centre pools over the colder months and the small number of the community this proposal would benefit. b) If a decision is made to not extend the swim season again, there is a potential risk that users may express their disappointment at the perceived reduction in service even though it was clearly identified as a trial.
These issues should have been reason enough to refuse the extended opening hours. At additional costs of at least $328,000 to ratepayers; including more than $24,000 for gas heating and 121 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions, staff recommended year-round operation. Councillors accepted this unanimously. Essentially the decision is council should subsidise a small number of community members at $34.88 for each visit, because it is afraid of negative feedback.
They must be an influential group of people to have council agree to supporting their exercise peccadillos at a significant ongoing cost to ratepayers and the environment.
Wodonga Council continues to overlook tourism with caravans, motorhomes and camper trailers in the city area. With the Hume weir looking its best, many head to this area to spend a day, two or three taking in the views of rolling hills and perhaps throwing in a fishing line. Shopping is usually an additional feature. Unfortunately, Albury as well as Wodonga do not provide good signage as to where parking can be found. Word of mouth may be the only direction.
As more individuals are taking to travel by these means you would think Two Cities, One Community would take advantage of this. On looking at Wodonga Council online I could not find anything to assist.
When arriving at Ebden Reserve for a relaxing afternoon and to take in the beautiful weather, a couple spoke to us about a fine of $200 left for them on their caravan. They had driven from Shepparton and along with many individuals at present being budget conscious, thought they had found an answer for a weekend away. With limited inappropriate parking at Ludlow Reserve and Ebden Reserve with the availability, a warning notice may have been more appropriate.
