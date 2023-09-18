Chiltern recruit John Pratt finally got his hands on an elusive premiership medallion in the twilight of his outstanding career after the Swans' epic grand final victory over Kiewa-Sandy Creek on Saturday
Pratt joined the Swans this season after coaching Hume league club CDHBU the previous two years.
The 37-year-old played his role in defence in the decider and is now a premiership player after previously playing in three losing grand final sides.
"This is unbelievable and the best feeling in the world apart from the birth of my daughter," Pratt said.
"I'm ecstatic and for a lot of the game it didn't look like we were going to get over the line.
"But we just kept believing and knew we had the leg speed and the game broke open a bit in the last-quarter and we were lucky enough to get over the line."
The Swans were forced to win the flag the hard way.
Not only were they playing their fourth consecutive final, the Swans were also staring down a three goal deficit at the final change against the league powerhouse.
They also had to watch Hawks trump card Connor Newnham have two set shots late in the final term which would have denied the reigning premier of back-to-back flags.
"I wouldn't say they had us on toast but they certainly had the better of us for those first three quarters," he said.
"But we just kept hanging in and hanging in and knew we had the legs and the fitness.
"We just had to keep running and applying the pressure and then things started to turn in that last-quarter.
"Obviously Connor had a few gettable shots late but you could imagine the sort of pressure he was under to execute.
"I feel for him because he was probably their best player.
"But we had a bit of luck go our way when he missed them and it was certainly hard to watch it all unfold."
Pratt hinted he could be tempted to finish his career on the ultimate high.
"I will let the dust settle but everybody seems to be asking me the same question at the moment," Pratt said.
"I'm not getting any younger and to be honest, I'm struggling to move right now and I get sore after most games.
"But I will see what happens and this club has given me everything and I love the club.
"So it would be hard to retire.
"But if I do retire, I will keep coming back and help the club off-field as much as I can.
"My partner is involved with netball as well, so we will see what happens."
