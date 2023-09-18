The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Chiltern's John Pratt wins his first flag after joining the Swans over the off-season

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated September 18 2023 - 3:08pm, first published 1:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chiltern recruit John Pratt finally won his first premiership medallion on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Chiltern recruit John Pratt finally won his first premiership medallion on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire

Chiltern recruit John Pratt finally got his hands on an elusive premiership medallion in the twilight of his outstanding career after the Swans' epic grand final victory over Kiewa-Sandy Creek on Saturday

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.