Generations of Simpfendorfer family pay tribute to railway career

By Anthony Bunn
September 18 2023 - 5:00pm
Gerard, Peter and Graeme Simpfendorfer in the waiting room of the Henty railway station. Peter is holding a Gladstone bag which his father Fred took to work each day. Picture by Ash Smith
WHILE there were no railway staff on hand when the XPT pulled into Henty early in the afternoon of Monday September 18 there were three men with a connection to a worker from a century ago.

