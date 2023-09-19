Each morning, Wodonga resident Tim Podesta walks to the kitchen to find his beloved wife, Jennifer, struggling to eat breakfast.
"It's so difficult because ... seeing my wife try to eat, something we all take for granted, and shaking at such a rate is heartbreaking," he said.
What started as a slight tremor in his wife's little finger three years ago turned out to be the early symptoms of Parkinson's disease.
Now, having seen first-hand the trials patients go through, Mr Podesta is running four marathons in October to raise money for the Fight Parkinson's organisation.
"These degenerative disorders, these hidden diseases that impact so many people, if we can just become a little bit more aware of them and how they impact others, then perhaps we can be kinder in helping people through these daily struggles," he said.
Separately but supporting the same cause, Albury Young @ Park is also hosting The Great Parkinson's Tea Party on Sunday, October 8, starting at 2pm at Hovell Tree Park, Albury.
In Australia, approximately 219,000 people are living with Parkinson's disease, with one in five being diagnosed before age 50.
Ms Podesta, a "very active" dance teacher, was 56 years old when diagnosed with Parkinson's.
"At first, it was fear: what does this mean for her, and what does this mean for us as a family?" Mr Podesta said.
"The most challenging thing about the disease, apart from the fact there's no cure, is that it affects everybody differently, and the rate of progression is different in everyone.
"So it's such an unknown, and it's that unknown aspect which makes you, first of all, appreciate every day, but also make you wonder what tomorrow will bring.'
Other symptoms may include depression, sleeping disorders and difficulty swallowing, chewing or speaking.
"With my wife and other people living with Parkinson's, their sleep can become very physical, which can be quite dangerous for them and their partners," Mr Podesta said.
"Your lack of sleep impedes your ability to deal with the stresses that the disease brings.
"So you don't only have Parkinson's disease but also huge impacts on your mental health."
"People don't understand how prevalent the disease is in our area," he said.
Mr Sutherland, along with fellow Parkinson's sufferers Di Ross and Wayne Price, have organised a tea party at Hovell Tree Park on Sunday, October 8, to raise money for Pitch in for Parkinson's and raise awareness about the disease.
But they said it was also an opportunity for people in Albury and Wodonga who have Parkinson's to reach out and join their support group.
"There are so many people in Albury with Parkinson's, but the younger ones don't tend to come out of the closet, so to speak," he said. "They are a bit embarrassed or wonder what their work might think."
"Some people tend to get isolated and fall into depression and this downward spiral.
"But we've seen the benefits of our group and helping each other, and it'd be so nice to be able to help others."
People are urged to bring a plate to the tea party and donate to the cause.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.