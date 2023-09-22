BED 6 | BATH 3 | CAR 4
Those looking for their own slice of history without having to compromise on the luxuries of modern living need look no further than this House of the Week, "Stonehaven".
Selling agent David Gittoes said the homestead was built in the 1920s, and has only undergone three ownership changes across those hundred years.
"It was originally part of the famous Kinross Station, which was a prominent station for much of Australia's settlement, originally consisting of over 70,000 acres following the Billabong Creek," he said.
Having been on the market for only a week, with the current owners selling as part of a lifestyle change, David said the interest has been from people looking to get their own property, add-on to existing operations, or undergo a treechange.
"It has capacity to run 1000 head of cattle, so it's a productive slice of land," he said, making it an outstanding opportunity to purchase a proven, versatile livestock enterprise for either beef or sheep production, with great infrastructure improvements, rainfall and location.
The residence itself is a fully-renovated, Californian-influenced homestead. It comprises of six bedrooms, three bathrooms including a master bedroom with ensuite, study, formal lounge, dining, a brand new, fully dedicated modern kitchen, billiards room, zoned R/C air-conditioning and two slow combustion wood fires servicing both lounge rooms.
"The billiards room dates back to the original homestead, and will come with the billiard table as well, as 70 men wouldn't be able to lift the slate-constructed table," David said.
A glittering inground pool nestled among mature gardens is the crowning jewel for the avid entertainer.
Built just 14 kilometres from Holbrook, 71 kilometres to Wagga, 77km's to Albury/Wodonga and 400 kilometres to Melbourne, the property isn't far from essential services.
Located in a secure 675-700mm rainfall district, quality water infrastructure complements 22 large surface dams, a fully reticulated water trough system and two good capacity stock and domestic bores.
Working improvements include a seven-stand woolshed with sheep yards, covered cattle yards, cattle feed containment yards for 900+ head, a new 22.5 x 15m metre machinery shed, eight silos plus additional machinery and hay sheds.
