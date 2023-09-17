The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man arrested in South Albury for mid-range reading put off the road for 3 months

By Albury Court
Updated September 18 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man caught drink-driving in South Albury has accepted he shouldn't have taken the risk.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.