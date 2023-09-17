A man caught drink-driving in South Albury has accepted he shouldn't have taken the risk.
Morgan Wells was recently stopped for a random breath test, though there was nothing in his driving that aggravated his offending.
Albury Local Court was told on Monday, September 18, that after providing a positive result he was arrested and taken to the Albury police station.
It was there that he underwent a breath analysis test that produced a reading of 0.097.
Wells, who represented himself in court, told magistrate Melissa Humphreys of his regret at what he done.
"It was just a judgement call I should have made," he said, of his wish he never drove.
Ms Humphreys said it was in Wells' favour that he had no history of offending.
"It appears to be a miscalculation of his consumption of alcohol before driving," she said.
Wells pleaded guilty to a single charge of driving with a mid-range prescribed concentration of alcohol.
He was convicted and fined $750 and disqualified from driving for three months, after which he must have an interlock device fitted to his car for 12 months.
