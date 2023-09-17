A long-time director of North East Water has been appointed its new board chair.
Stephen Brown, who has 30 years' experience in the banking and finance industry, has taken on the position having been a board member since 2015 and deputy chair from 2018.
Independent board delegate Johnny Murray joins as a full director, alongside Angela Verde and Victoria Schmidt, who were both first appointed in 2019.
The Duduroa and Yorta Yorta man and former Koorie Liaison Officer at Wodonga TAFE has extensive experience working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities across the country and has held positions at Albury Council, Department of Education and Early Childhood Development, Boys to the Bush and Sunshine Coast University.
Victorian Environmental Water Holder Commissioner Jennifer Fraser has also been named a director.
Albury Wodonga Health chairman Jonathan Green, Rosemary Bissett, Leanne Mulcahy, Cris Topfner-Rigby and North East Water managing director Jo Murdoch make up the remainder of the board.
Ms Murdoch said she was excited to see what the new members will bring and also paid tribute to outgoing board chair Cath Botta and director Chris Mirams, who finish their terms on September 30.
"Cath's inspirational leadership, her technical expertise in agriculture and soil science, and her commitment to community engagement has helped drive many positive outcomes for North East Water over the years," Ms Murdoch said.
"She has been a wonderful role model, mentor and support for many at North East Water and she will be missed by all."
