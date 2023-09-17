The Border Mail
Stephen Brown appointed chairman of North East Water after stint as deputy

By Beau Greenway
Updated September 19 2023 - 11:57am, first published September 18 2023 - 9:30am
A long-time director of North East Water has been appointed its new board chair.

