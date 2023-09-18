Big names, big games, big crowds: The rivalry that's had it all

It's the rivalry that had it all - big names, big games, big crowds.
A decade ago in the Ovens and Murray, Albury v Yarrawonga was the biggest show in town.
Competing in six consecutive grand finals from 2009-2014, the Tigers and Pigeons carved out one of the fiercest rivalries the league has ever seen.
As the competition prepares for the latest instalment in Sunday's grand final at Lavington, The Border Mail has taken a trip down memory lane to dig up 50 photos from the 2009-2014 archives.
There was footy, fights and, of course, Fev amongst the shots.
What will the latest chapter bring?
