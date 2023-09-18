The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Albury Tigers v Yarrawonga Pigeons: 50 photos from The Border Mail archives

Xavier Mardling
By Xavier Mardling
Updated September 18 2023 - 5:58pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Big names, big games, big crowds: The rivalry that's had it all
Big names, big games, big crowds: The rivalry that's had it all

It's the rivalry that had it all - big names, big games, big crowds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Xavier Mardling

Xavier Mardling

Border Mail Editor

Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. He returned to The Border Mail as editor in 2023.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.