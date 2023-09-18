The Border Mail
Wodonga Council reaffirms plan to remove tennis centre pine trees

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
September 19 2023 - 5:00am
A pine cone lies next to the fence of the Wodonga Tennis Centre in Lawrence Street. Mayor Ron Mildren has expressed concern about the damage that could result from the cones being tossed about. Picture by James Wiltshire
WODONGA Council will proceed with the removal of 18 pine trees near the city's tennis centre, despite opposition from Friends of the Earth and a petition with 57 signatories.

