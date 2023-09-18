Gunman sought by police, last seen in Finley after demanding lift from victim

A man armed with a gun is being sought following a shooting incident with police, with the suspect last seen in Finley after demanding a lift.
Shepparton detectives attended a Katandra West property to arrest Stanley Turvey on Monday, September 18.
He was wanted for kidnapping and evading officers.
Police said Turvey approached them while armed with a gun about midday.
He was told to drop his weapon and fired a shot into the air.
He fled the scene in a vehicle.
A police division van lost control and rolled on Creighton Road in Katandra West a short time later while trying to locate Turvey.
Two police members received minor injuries.
Turvey then stopped at a random home in Youanmite and forced a male resident to drive him to Finley.
The man was released in Finley and was not injured.
Turvey remains on the run on Tuesday and is being urged to hand himself in.
"Police are releasing an image of Turvey in the hope someone recognises him and can provide information on his current whereabouts," a spokesman said.
"They are also appealing to Turvey to hand himself in at any local police station.
"Members of the public are advised not to approach Turvey if he is sighted, but to contact triple zero (000) immediately."
Turvey has a distinctive grenade tattoo on the left side of his face, and other facial tattoos including the word "family" above an eyebrow.
