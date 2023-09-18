The Border Mail
Gunman sought by police, last seen in Finley after demanding lift from victim

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 19 2023 - 8:50am, first published 8:26am
Members of the public are warned not to approach Stanley Turvey. Picture supplied
A man armed with a gun is being sought following a shooting incident with police, with the suspect last seen in Finley after demanding a lift.

