Dozens of issues found in building site blitz in Yarrawonga and Mulwala

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 19 2023 - 10:15am, first published 9:23am
The Yarrawonga-Mulwala construction safety blitz took place in August. File picture by Shutterstock
Work safety officers have issued 55 improvement notices to business in Yarrawonga and Mulwala during a blitz.

