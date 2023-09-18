Work safety officers have issued 55 improvement notices to business in Yarrawonga and Mulwala during a blitz.
The operation, which involved WorkSafe Victoria and SafeWork NSW, involved visits to 22 building sites.
NSW authorities issued 38 improvement notices.
SafeWork NSW director Matt Press said falls from heights were the number one cause of death in the construction industry.
"Of the 15 sites visited, SafeWork issued 38 improvement notices in relation to poor site security and non-compliant testing and tagging of electrical equipment, failure to have a safe work method statement in place, and issued six prohibition notices, including three for working at heights, two for the removal of machine guards, and one for unsafe use of an elevated work platform," he said.
"SafeWork Inspectors also had some very positive interactions with local tradies and discussed safer ways of working, especially around high-risk hazards associated with the movement of vehicles, and safety around moving plant."
Seven Victorian site checks resulted in 17 improvement notices being issued and two further safety issues were fixed on the spot.
Electrical problems were the most common issue, followed by a lack of security fencing, lack of fall control measures and incomplete scaffolding.
WorkSafe director Matt Wielgosz said safety should be the top priority at all construction sites.
"It's never a good idea to wait for an injury or death before you start thinking about safety," he said.
"Through proactive visits like this, we can prevent tragedies that were otherwise waiting to happen."
"As the results show, there is much room for improvement.
"Together with SafeWork, we'll continue to help employers understand and meet their health and safety obligations."
The blitz was run over five days in August.
