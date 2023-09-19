Hume League officials have leapt to the defence of Walbundrie as their long-term finals venue.
Thousands will flock to the ground for Saturday's grand final, seven days after the Tallangatta & District League decider was played out at Sandy Creek.
Nicknamed 'the MCG of the bush', Sandy Creek's reputation as one of country football's premier venues continues to grow every year while some coaches and players have voiced concerns about the state of the ground at Walbundrie.
Hume League president Philip Bouffler admitted some improvements were needed, with investment already being discussed, but he shut down the suggestion the league needed to look for a new grand final home.
"Someone said 'let's have a grand final in Albury' but why in the world would we do that?" Bouffler said.
"It's not the Albury Football League, it's the Hume Football League, so we'll always be having our grand final in the Hume League area, at a Hume League club.
"The short answer to that question is that Walbundrie is our headquarters.
"Comparisons are odious.
"Walbundrie is always compared to Sandy Creek but I'm a great believer in comparing apples with apples and they're two completely different grounds.
"They get more rainfall up there and they don't get the heat but we're out at Walbundrie where there's less rainfall and more heat.
"It's a credit to the people who maintain that and bearing in mind there's only three home games during the year, they're all volunteers, so what they do is fantastic.
"Everyone who was there (for the preliminary final) on Saturday would have said the ground was in great condition, it looked really good.
"There's always one or two mischievous people that get around our league who seem to get a bit of delight out of taking a pot-shot at Walbundrie but you have to be careful about doing that because these people work very hard and they're all volunteers."
There will be a degree of evolution to the Hume League finals series in future years, however.
"Maybe we might shift another final away and have four out of six at Walbundrie," Bouffler said.
"Maybe that's in the pipeline, to be shifted away, but as far as I'm concerned, and the rest of the board thinks pretty much the same, this (Walbundrie) is central to the league.
"When we talk about Walbundrie, we can't just talk about the ground.
"It always comes back to 'the ground this, the ground that' but they've put in cool rooms, chip fryers, so when the catering clubs turn up, a lot of their stuff's there already and they don't have to bring it all.
"It's in the centre of the league.
"When we were involved in the Farrer League, I saw what happened there, all the finals were always played at Yerong Creek and that was in the centre of the league but then they built this white elephant up in Wagga, the Maher Oval, and they said 'let's all go to Maher Oval.'
"Well, the crowd about halved in the first year because people weren't interested in going to Maher Oval so that was a dead duck.
"We've got to be very mindful about doing that."
Walbundrie is being watered heavily this week ahead of grand final day, which is due to be partly cloudy with a top temperature of 21C.
"When I think back over the years, it's probably fair to say the league can get a little bit of criticism that sometimes the ground has been a bit hard," Bouffler admitted.
"I'm getting feedback from clubs that they'd like the ground to have a little bit more work done to it, so we need to look into ways of how we can get that done.
"It's important to remember that, at the Hume League, we're not hanging onto hoses and that sort of thing, we've hired the ground off to the Walbundrie grounds committee so we're not there every day looking over their shoulder.
"We have faith in them, that they get the ground up to standard and we've got to be a bit careful about how we treat our volunteers.
"Ultimately, when you think of Hume League football, you think of Walbundrie.
"When you think of the Tallangatta League, you think Sandy Creek.
"Finals are there and that's what it is.
"I think it's important, as a league, to keep our identity.
"We don't want to be wandering aimlessly around the league, wondering where we're going next."
