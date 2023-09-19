The Border Mail
New Thurgoona preschool announced in nearly $769 million budget package

By Maeve Bannister
Updated September 19 2023 - 10:39am, first published 10:30am
NSW Labor MPs, Paul Scully, Daniel Mookhey, Anna Watson and Ryan Park, pictured in February 2023. Mr Mookhey will deliver the NSW budget on Tuesday, September 19. Picture by Adam McLean
A new public preschool in Thurgoona is among the first 10 to be announced under a NSW budget allocation of more than $750 million.

