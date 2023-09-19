Public speaking can be a challenging task for most people, but for North Albury students Ethan Wilson and Oakley Elliott it's ignited a new passion.
The St Anne's Primary School students, sponsored by the Lions Club of Lavington, were crowned the Victorian winners of the Lions Club Junior public speaking competition on Sunday, September 17 in Maiden Gully, west of Bendigo.
Five clubs from the Border area took part, with each involved with multiple schools.
Lions Club volunteer Charlie Leaney said winners from the regional final in Beechworth then progressed to the district final held near Shepparton, after which came the statewide grand final.
Ethan's mother, Charlotte Wilson, said the 10-year-old was very excited with the win.
Mrs Wilson noted he had never done it before "and hasn't done any speech and drama either".
"Ethan has always been busy with sports so we didn't know where he would find the time," she said.
"But he's quite a natural talker in front of people, and I saw that at a very young age with him."
Mrs Wilson said the competition "enlightened something in him".
"Ethan is one of the younger contenders and went against 13-year-olds," she said.
The competition consisted of two parts - a four-minute speech and an impromptu on a topic provided by the judges.
Mrs Wilson said it was a lengthy process that started earlier this year.
"The kids essentially go through quite an endurance test to get to the finals," she said.
Mrs Wilson said it was his second time entering the competition, "and he was fortunate enough to win again".
"It's quite stiff competition but he's over the moon."
Oakley's mother, Ebony Elliott, said they were shocked when the nine-year-old won because "they didn't even know it was something she was interested in" but "she's really, really talented at it".
"It's something that she never knew that she could be good at," Ms Elliot said.
"But once she had a go at it, she's just been so into it ever since and so keen on it."
Mr Leaney said he was very proud of both Oakley and Ethan for their involvement and co-operation.
"They've done an outstanding job, he said.
"It was quite amazing and staggering that two kids from the one school, which I believe knocked off both levels against such strong competition.
"Their outstanding talent impressed all present and the judging panel were full of praise."
Mr Leaney said each winner received a certificate and a medal.
