NSW housing minister Rose Jackson extends funding for the Albury Project for 12 months

By Jodie O'Sullivan
Updated September 19 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 11:37am
The Yes Unlimited team celebrates the budget announcement on Tuesday morning ... (at back) Hannah Clayton, Kate McGrath, Jelena Keljin, Maggie Pain, Jon Park and (front) Tam Quinn, Josie Daly. Picture supplied
There was champagne and party poppers as Albury's acclaimed youth homelessness project was given a 12-month funding reprieve in Tuesday's NSW budget, September 19.

