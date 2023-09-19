There was champagne and party poppers as Albury's acclaimed youth homelessness project was given a 12-month funding reprieve in Tuesday's NSW budget, September 19.
Di Glover, the chief executive of Albury's Yes Unlimited, confirmed to The Border Mail the Albury Project had been given a 12-month extension beyond the end of the year.
A relieved and "very excited" Ms Glover said she had been contacted by NSW housing minister Rose Jackson's office with the news on Monday night, September 18.
"It's a 12-month funding extension initially but we hope to secure ongoing funding and see this project embedded into the NSW homelessness strategy," she said.
"Certainly our advocacy will continue for the next 12 months."
Ms Glover pointed to the critical early intervention aspect of the project, which has been running in Albury's three public high schools since 2019.
The pilot project has delivered life-changing homelessness and mental health supports for at-risk youth thanks to a co-ordinated approach by schools, services and community partners.
With the current levels of homelessness, Ms Glover said initiatives like the Albury Project could not be considered optional extras.
"We can't afford to wait until our young people are in crisis to act," she said.
Client services manager Jon Park said there were a "lot of happy people in Albury right now!"
He thanked the work and advocacy of all those who had supported the project and issued a heart-felt thank you to the minister, Ms Jackson.
Mr Park said the announcement "brings us one step closer to locking in the sustainability of the work we have all put in over the last five years".
"It is particularly exciting the 'ground-up' approach we have taken in Albury is being considered by the government in the wider context of the upcoming NSW Homelessness Strategy."
Meanwhile Albury MP Justin Clancy said he was happy to hear the news and acknowledged Ms Jackson and the advocacy efforts of the Albury Project partners in securing additional funding.
"This is such a great project," Mr Clancy said.
"I hope this recognition by the minister of funding today will see the project embedded in future policy.
"The program has had such a powerful and positive impact, and it is testament to the work and dedication of this community."
The Border Mail has contacted the minister's office for a response on the announcement.
