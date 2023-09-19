A PROPOSAL to spend $200,000 on investigating repair work needed to fix Wodonga racecourse's rundown grandstand has been rejected as a waste of money.
Wodonga councillors voted 4-1 against a staff recommendation to allocate the six-figure sum in the 2023-24 municipal budget.
The decision made on Monday September 18 leaves the 1926 stand, which has been cordoned off to spectators since 2021, in limbo with a demolition application by Racing Wodonga rejected by council staff in late 2022.
Councillor Libby Hall was the only supporter of the budget allocation.
"I'm not keen on spending a lot of ratepayers' money on the structure, but I do understand some of the community's views to keep it," Cr Hall said.
"I like it myself."
Cr Hall noted Racing Wodonga had fresh plans for a function centre, which no longer required the demolition of the grandstand.
"I know, from experience in building, to rebuild a pavilion like that would cost millions of dollars," she said.
"In the long run you could get to a state of user-ability and it would cost us far less and we've got a grandstand."
But mayor Ron Mildren and other councillors in attendance, Danny Chamberlain, Danny Lowe and Graeme Simpfendorfer spoke against the recommendation.
"It has been studied quite extensively and we know that there are structural issues, otherwise we wouldn't have the building bordered off and segregated away from community use," Cr Mildren said.
"From that point of view it seems a waste of resources to spend more money in investigating what might be involved in remedying the building, particularly if that remedy isn't going to put it back to its heritage value.
"It would be just making safe, which to me that just seems like a waste of ratepayers' money as has been said by others."
The Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action told the council in an August 15 letter that no Victorian heritage rules apply to the grandstand and the council has the authority to grant a demolition permit.
Racing Wodonga general manager Steve Wright was in the gallery for the decision on Monday night.
He said he was disappointed with the lack of certainty around the grandstand's fate.
"We just want a resolution one way or the other," Mr Wright said.
"Whether the grandstand is replaced with something else or the current one is repaired it doesn't matter to us."
Cr Mildren told The Border Mail he expected city staff and racing club officials to converse and the matter to return to councillors through a briefing.
The council itself can move to have the grandstand demolished with precedents for that step in razing the old library and civic centre for Hyphen and The Cube respectively.
