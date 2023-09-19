The Border Mail
Wodonga Council won't spend $200,000 on looking at grandstand fix

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
September 19 2023 - 5:00pm
The grandstand at Wodonga racecourse. Councillors noted its most historic aspect is its roof line, with modifications occurring in other facets. Picture by Mark Jesser
The grandstand at Wodonga racecourse. Councillors noted its most historic aspect is its roof line, with modifications occurring in other facets. Picture by Mark Jesser

A PROPOSAL to spend $200,000 on investigating repair work needed to fix Wodonga racecourse's rundown grandstand has been rejected as a waste of money.

